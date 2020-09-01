Catherine Zeta-Jones, what happened to the Broken City and The Mask of Zorro star?

Share it:

In the period between the sunset of the 90s of the last century and the beginning of the new millennium it was really difficult not to come across one of the many apparitions of Catherine Zeta-Jones on the big screen: to testify the happiness of the choices made by the actress for her career there are a lot of titles.

Think for example of The Mask of Zorro (a little less than its unfortunate sequel from 2005), but also of Traffic, Chicago, First you Spouse then you Rovino, Ocean’s Twelve and The Terminal: a very respectable curriculum for an actress now very launched.

Since the last 1910s, however, the appearances of ours on the big screen seem to have gradually thinned out: from 2012 to today they are only 7 the films in which the name of the beautiful and talented Catherine appears, but none of these dates back to the years post-2016 (the last appearance of Zeta-Jones on the big screen was in fact the one in Dad’s Army, by Oliver Parker ).

On TV, however, we saw her in the Feud series, of 2017, while her participation in the TV film La Signora della Droga, by Guilliermo Navarro, is dated 2018. Meanwhile, the star of Broken City she had to face various rather serious personal problems, from the crisis with her husband Michael Douglas (with whom she married a second time in 2014) to hypomanic syndromes due to bipolar disorder which he declared long ago to suffer.

What are your favorite films with Catherine Zeta-Jones? Let us know in the comments! Meanwhile, during the last quarantine, the actress delighted us with a fun homemade karaoke.