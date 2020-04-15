Cate Blanchett is the supreme anti-feminist

Share it:

There are times when it happens that a great actor can raise a script that does not measure up. With 'Mrs. América ', the new miniseries of FX on Hulu that arrives today at HBO Spain, we have a clear example. It is not that we find a bad script, far from it, but that there is a certain imbalance between the level of the cast and that of the narration.

Created by Dahvi Waller, we go back some forty years in the past until reaching the beginning of the 70s of the 20th century, in the height of the second wave of the women's liberation movement and the campaign around the ratification of one of the cursed amendments to the American constitution.

Cate Blanchett is the headliner of 'Mrs. America', embodying Phyllis Schlafly, the main opponent of the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) and flag woman of the American conservative sector. Smart and who knows what he is talking about.

Incarnated anti-feminism

In this sense, regardless of whether or not he resembles Schlafly's real personality, Blanchett is having a blast with her performance. She is a villain (or, at least, the antiheroine) with a very clear position, who will not stop in her efforts to defeat the feminist movement, its contradictions, its charms and its ways to get to be the cover.

Here we could discuss to what extent it is convenient to romanticize a figure that did so much damage to feminism (and the equal rights amendment). She is an anti-hero, anti-feminist but one of those who do not say anything especially controversial by the standards of the time (or at least in the first three episodes). It is the typical speech that today we would classify as "brother-in-law".

To compensate for this magnetism that Blanchett gives off, 'Mrs. America 'as a series is, at all times, on the pro ERA side. Except for the opening episode, titled 'Phyllis', the rest of the episodes (also titled as their protagonists) delve deeper and better into the architects of this second wave of the women's liberation movement.

A chronicle of the special of this era

She is quite careful when she wants to show the special of the moment, the idealisms, the excesses and the differences of opinion among this group of feminists. For example, the exchanges (and the squinting) between Gloria Steinem (Rose Byrne) and Betty Friedan (Tracey Ullman) are so much fun to watch.

The second episode, in fact, is focused on Gloria Steinem in one of the best roles of Rose Byrne in eons and begins with the opening party of the legendary Ms. Magazine. An episode in which it is becoming clear how the generation gap affects when addressing these issues and social and political commitments.

If anything stands out in 'Mrs. America 'is its cast. Blanchett, Ullman and Byrne join them Uzo Aduba, Sarah Paulson, Margo Martindale, Uzo Aduba, Elizabeth Banks, James Marsden, John Slattery, etc. A spectacular cast that makes it a great pleasure to see this series, especially because you see that they love to be doing what they do.

But this fun sometimes uses a certain caricature derived from a character design that, for a drama inspired by real events, feels somewhat superficial. Like the script, I don't think I will finish hitting the right keys when telling a story that is fascinating in itself.

In short, 'Mrs. America 'is a remarkable series but that, perhaps due to its theme and ambition, he aspired to be better than he is. And it's good. It shines brilliantly, but it is a sparkle speckled by a story development that does not give everything you would like.