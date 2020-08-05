Cata Domínguez, defender of Cruz Azul, is in the hospital with a lung infection; discard COVID-19

Share it:

Cata Domínguez is in the hospital for a lung infection (Photo: Twitter / @CruzAzulCD)

Cruz Azul has a noticeable loss for the game against León. Julio Cérsar Domínguez suffers from a lung infection, but the celestial institution ruled out that it was for COVID-19.

This Tuesday, the cement workers reported that the Cata presents a table of lung infection. For this reason it is in intra-hospital observation from yesterday (Monday August 3), ”says a press release.

Cruz Azul pointed out that the player has undergone three tests to rule out infection by SARS-CoV2. The result of the three has been negative, stressed the club.

"He meets mild symptoms of general malaise and it is still under study to find out the cause of the infection, ”the celestial statement concluded.

Cruz Azul pointed out that the player has undergone three tests to rule out SARS-CoV2 infection (Photo: Twitter / @CruzAzulCD)

In turn, the team's Twitter account sent an encouraging message to the player who has defended his colors for more than a decade. "A lot of strength and a speedy recovery, Tasting Domínguez ”, read in the Twitter post.

Priscila Domínguez, wife of the defender, confirmed the negatives in the player's COVID-19 tests. In addition, he indicated that he will keep his followers informed about the state of health of the Cata. "Thank you to everyone who has asked me about my husband's health," she wrote.

"He has been hospitalized since yesterday, after three COVID tests it was discarded. Now they are doing the corresponding studies to see the cause of the pneumonia, ”he explained in an Instagram story.

I entrust you with many prayers and good vibes so that you can get out of this process soon

Cruz Azul prepares to face the Lion this Saturday (Photo: Twitter / @CruzAzulCD)

The woman pointed out that the defender was one of the players who tested positive for COVID-19 a month ago. For this reason, it is waiting for them to rule out that the infection has been derived from that situation.

To this loss is added that of another central defender, Pablo César Aguilar, who had not recovered from his injury earlier in the year. Also, there is the absence of the young promise Sebastian Jury. The goalkeeper suffered a sprained right knee.

This Saturday, Cruz Azul will face the Lion at the University Stadium of Mexico City. The meeting will be at 7:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time) and will be broadcast by TUDN.

The Machine comes from an agonizing draw against Puebla, thanks to a last minute goal by Orbelín Pineda. With that tie, those led by Robert Dante Siboldi add 4 points so far in the tournament Guard1anes 2020.

The Machine tied with Puebla, thanks to a last minute goal from Orbelín Pineda (Photo: Twitter / @CruzAzulCD)

On the other hand, this Saturday the celestial will recover their scorer, Jonathan Rodríguez. The Uruguayan was sent off on matchday 1 against Santos Laguna, where he had scored one of the goals that gave Cruz Azul the victory.

Now, the Uruguayan strategist will have to modify his scheme with the loss of Domínguez. Among the options is the Paraguayan Juan Escobar, Jaiber Jiménez or the central youth Josué Reyes, who had an outstanding participation in the Cup for Mexico.

At the same time, Lion comes from a similar situation. This Monday he achieved his first victory by defeating the Rayados de Monterrey with a great goal from Luis Montes outside the big area.

With this triumph, the green bellies add four units in the current contest. Before they had tied to zero goals against the Chivas de Guadalajara at the home of the people of Guadalajara.

