Castlevania writer for Netflix confirms Season 4 is underway

Season 3 of Castlevania It was a success, both by critics who praised it as the best of all so far, and by fans, who also reacted very positively after the premiere on Netflix. So the renewal for a fourth season did not take anyone by surprise.

Now, a writer for the animation series based on the Konami video game saga has confirmed that they are ready to catch Season 4. Logically, advantages of animation, which allows working remotely in a more agile way.

In any case, the writer in question who has revealed the information has been Warren Ellis. Indeed, the same one that has been praised on previous occasions for printing its unique style in this series. And as reported by Comicbook, Ellis recently published an entry on his official page in which he commented on the current situation of the series. There, Ellis has expressed himself in a more than positive way. You can read their full statements just below this paragraph.

"Last week we had our Netflix call about the figures that Castlevania Season 3 got in the last 28 days. And, because Netflix's data is protected, I really can't tell you all the exact numbers. What I do I can say is that the popularity of season 3 was of great magnitude with respect to season 2. Season 2 was popular enough to get us season 3. And it turns out that season 3 was really amazing. The shows tend to show a little wear and tear in the third season, and quoting verbatim, it was "unusual" to see the audience increase in this way. The third season was in the Top 10 of Netflix, not for animation, nor for television, but for all content Netflix, for a week or two in 40 countries. That was huge. "

Of course, Ellis has finished his impressions with that important message to the fans and the confirmation that it will not take us long to enjoy the fourth season: "The team is ready for Season 4. We don't expect too much coronavirus-related delay, but if that guy who keeps tagging me on IG to demand 'season 4 NOW' can leave, I'd appreciate it.".

If you have already seen Season 3, it is never a bad time to take a look at this video that collects all the Easter eggs it contains regarding games.