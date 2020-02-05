Castlevania will return to Netflix in March with season 3

Share it:

The third season of Castlevania It will be released on Netflix very soon. This was announced by the company sharing a new poster and revealing that the publication date of the next episodes will be March 5.

We learned about the renewal of the series in October 2018, a few days after the premiere of the second season. We have certainly had to wait a bit to continue with this story in which Dracula, the Belmont and more characters from Konami's videogames appear.

A few months ago Netflix Nordic tweeted a message confirming by mistake that the third season of Castlevania would be available in early 2020. They later deleted the tweet because it was considered wrong but apparently it was not so.

The plot of this new season is still secret. Despite this, we can see the return of Alucard (James Callis), Trevor Belmont (Richard Armitage) and Sypha Belnades (Alejandra Reynoso) and everything indicates that Carmilla (Jaime Murray) will replace Dracula as the main antagonist. The poster also shows a new character that could be Rinaldo Gandolfi, an alchemist introduced in the game Castlevania: Lament of Innocence.

Adi Shankar, executive producer of this adaptation, is also working on an animated series based on Devil May Cry and would live with Castlevania in a multiverse series. Maybe we can see how these two series can coexist in this new season.

The third video game license of Capcom that would receive its own series on Netflix would be Resident Evil, because at the time its existence was revealed and to date the company has not denied it. In fact, rumors have recently emerged that speak of a first season consisting of eight episodes of one hour and a filming start in June.