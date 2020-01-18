Castlevania: the production reveals a new image, imminent announcement?

Share it:

The third season of Castlevania is getting closer. Through a tweet, the production provided a small update on the series, revealing an unpublished image that suggests an imminent announcement by the animation studio.

The associate director of the series, Adam Deats, updated fans on the status of the works recommending to take a look at the changes made to the Castlevania page. In fact, a background image has been added that portrays Camilla surrounded by a series of new faces.

In this regard, the account of another user – Castlevania Chrine – said: "It seems that Carmilla will not return alone in the third season". His post was then taken up by Powerhouse Animation, which in turn commented: "Really strange … really very strange."

In short, after several months of silence regarding the new season of Castlevania, it seems that something actually begins to move. Powerhouse Animation had already alluded to Castlevania in a previous tweet, in which he celebrated the arrival of 2020, and now after a short time he reappears on social networks to arouse the attention of fans.

Wanting to be optimistic, a date for Castlevania's third iteration it should be imminent.

To ease the wait, you can have a look on our pages to the review of the second season of Castlevania. The producer of the series, Adi Shankar, explained the reasons why the series would deserve an Emmy.