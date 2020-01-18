Entertainment

Castlevania: the production reveals a new image, imminent announcement?

January 17, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The third season of Castlevania is getting closer. Through a tweet, the production provided a small update on the series, revealing an unpublished image that suggests an imminent announcement by the animation studio.

The associate director of the series, Adam Deats, updated fans on the status of the works recommending to take a look at the changes made to the Castlevania page. In fact, a background image has been added that portrays Camilla surrounded by a series of new faces.

In this regard, the account of another user – Castlevania Chrine – said: "It seems that Carmilla will not return alone in the third season". His post was then taken up by Powerhouse Animation, which in turn commented: "Really strange … really very strange."

In short, after several months of silence regarding the new season of Castlevania, it seems that something actually begins to move. Powerhouse Animation had already alluded to Castlevania in a previous tweet, in which he celebrated the arrival of 2020, and now after a short time he reappears on social networks to arouse the attention of fans.

READ:  Spider-Man 3: Filming already has date and location

Wanting to be optimistic, a date for Castlevania's third iteration it should be imminent.

To ease the wait, you can have a look on our pages to the review of the second season of Castlevania. The producer of the series, Adi Shankar, explained the reasons why the series would deserve an Emmy.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.