Entertainment

Castlevania: the producer reveals, "originally the work was not supposed to be streamed"

June 4, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The Netflix program is enriched with new titles every day, some of which are part of the original catalog of the American giant. In rarer cases, however, the involvement of the streaming portal has strengthened the production and success of some specific works, such is the case with Castlevania.

Today, in fact, the television series has three seasons, a fourth of which is already in production. Despite the inconvenience caused by Covid-19 in the sector, the author Warren Ellis wanted to reassure fans of the state of the work that is proceeding without any delay. Anyway, recently the producer of the series Kevin Kolde he told some curiosities to the microphones of Animation World Network.

The producer, in fact, revealed that the Castlevania anime was in the pipeline for several years before Netflix exclusively hosted its distribution, a partnership that changed some of the plans in the series. The project was initially planned as a output movies directly on home video, without going through any streaming service. But as we know, involvement with the American giant turned the anime into what we all know today.

READ:  Lucifer Season 5: Did Tom Ellis Just Revealed Its Release Date And All Latest Information

"They were also quite quick, but I think it was a difficult choice for them because at the time they were focusing more on animation projects for children than for adults. Anyway, we were lucky enough to work with Larry Tanz, Sam and Adam Deats of Frederator Studio, who were strongly convinced of the potential of this project. "

However, the collaboration with Netflix has inevitably influenced some horror themes, lightened in some cases to prevent the distributor from falling into disputes of any kind:

"In the first few episodes, there are people who are literally torn apart by these monsters, including a boy lying on the ground with his liver outside. There was also a scene in which one of these monsters went around carrying in the jaws a child."

And you, on the other hand, what do you think of Kevin Kolde's words? Let us know with a comment below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.