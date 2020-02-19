Castlevania: the official synopsis of the third season is available

Share it:

In a few weeks, Netflix subscribers will be able to enjoy the third season of Castlevania, of which a first synopsis was made available in which the narrative plot is outlined:

"Belmont and Sypha settle in a village with dark secrets, Alucard leads a couple of admirers and Isaac undertakes a mission to locate Hector"

It is only a few hints of what, finally, will develop starting next March 5th. This time the main enemy will no longer be Dracula, but other dark figures who threaten the safety of the protagonists.

Carmilla will continue to hunt down the Belmont Clan while Isaac will do everything to find Hector's position; As for Trevor, he is committed, together with Sypha, to training the defenders. The first season of the series laid the narrative foundations of the series, on which the second set in motion the real mission of Belmont, Adrian Tepes, Alucard, Sypha, or the elimination of Dracula.

Given the silence that until a few weeks ago had marked the promotional campaign of the Castlevania series, fans feared a postponement in the autumn period, only to be denied with the official announcement by Warren Ellis and Netflix. The streaming giant is expanding dramatically the catalog dedicated to animation works: titles like Altered Carbon, Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, Cagaster of An Insect Sage, will help to strengthen an increasingly rich department. We hope, however, that the production quantity goes hand in hand with quality.

