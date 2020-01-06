Castlevania: the animation studio breaks the silence through a Twitter post

Share it:

The wait for the third season of Casltevania did not seem to be marked by any update on the state of the works, but in the last few days Powerhouse Animation has broken this stasis through a rather eloquent tweet.

The animation studio has indeed published a post in which it has expressed its enthusiasm for the new year. writing the message leaves no room for interpretation, since the numbers that make up 2020 are replaced by the characteristic emojis of Dracula.

Despite this, the studio has not yet commented on the release date of the third season of Castlevania, as well as Netflix itself. Usually, the period of publication of the animated series coincides with the month of October, but the grave silence that has so far characterized the marketing campaign could postpone the arrival of Belmond's next adventures.

In case you don't know the series in question, we bring you one below short synopsis that describes its general plot:

"Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is an obscure medieval fantasy that follows the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, who attempts to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hands of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. The animated series is made by Frederator Studios, a Wow! Unlimited Media, written by the best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis and produced by Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert and Adi Shankar. "

