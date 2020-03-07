Entertainment

Castlevania: Season 3 shares more than a few affinities with Game of Thrones

March 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
To the delight of all fans, the third season of Castlevania has finally landed on Netflix. Among the many new features of the series, The first episodes have revealed a particular narrative style, very close to another fantasy series, Game of Thrones.

The trio protagonist, together with the rest of the characters who fall into the category of antagonists, finds himself divided in the middle. Trevor and Sypha no longer encounter Alucard during the third season, as their stories diverge from each other and focus on the different threats that hinder their path.

Also in the television series based on Martin's novels we can see such a structure; in the first season the Stark family was separated due to a power struggle in King's Landing. In the third season of Castlevania, as in the first of Game of Thrones, the protagonists of the story take an individual path while the antagonists move in the shadows to try to get to their prey.

Carmilla and her sisters, Hector's army of demons, are all mobilizing to land their blow, and probably the fourth season will not be enough to fulfill their aspirations. Plus, both in Game of Thrones and Castlevania the interactions between the characters are the fulcrum of the narrative, postponing the most frenetic and action-focused moments in the final episodes, so that at the time of the climax the audience finds itself more invested in the fate of the characters.

In a dedicated article, we made our first impressions of the third season of Castlevania. The writer of the series, Warren Ellis, told the genesis of the Netflix series in an interview.

