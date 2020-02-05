         'Castlevania': season 3 of the Netflix series already has a release date

Share it:

Although February has just begun, Netflix It is already shaping the releases of coming months. This time it is the turn of 'Castlevania', since the third season of this popular animated series It already has a release date: March 5, 2020.

Season 3 of 'Castlevania' will lead to Trevor Belmont To a new world. After getting rid of Dracula with the help of his friends Alucard and Sypha, he will face a new group of vampires who want to take advantage of Dracula's absence.

The longest season so far

In addition, this third season will be longer than the previous two as it is divided into ten episodes when the first had only four and the third with eight. Surely his followers would want even more, but better focus on maintaining the level.

Written by Warren Ellis, 'Castlevania' is part of the Bootleg Universe from producer Adi Shankar, who for a few years specialized in carrying out alternative versions of such popular works as 'Judge Dredd' or 'Power Rangers'