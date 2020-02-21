Castlevania season 3 expands its cast with Lance Reddick, Bill Nighy and more

Share it:

In a new official video Netflix has revealed the identity of the entire cast that will make up the third season of Castlevania, the celebrated adaptation of these iconic video games as an animated television series. Among the new faces are Lance Reddick of The Wire, Bill Nighly of Pirates of the Caribbean, Jason Isaacs of Star Trek: Discovery and Jessica Brown Findlay of Downton Abbey.

The cast of Castlevania is back for Season Three with some new additions that promise to get your blood flowing … ” pic.twitter.com/6xT8GwlNcP – NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 20, 2020

The full cast can be seen in the following gallery with images of each of the actors and actresses next to their equivalents in this story of vampires and fantasy that has easily caught all those who already doubted that the good adaptations of video games on television they were possible.

Next to the new faces are the well-known Alucard (James Callis), Trevor Belmont (Richard Armitage), Sypha Belnades (Alejandra Reynoso Agueda), Hector (Theo James), Isaac (Adetokumboh M'Cormack) and Carmilla (Jaime Murray). In the third season there will be a total of 10 additions and these are:

Jessica Brown Findlay as Lenore

Rila Fukushima as Sumi

Jason Isaacs as The Judge

Yasmine al Massri as Morana

Ivana Milicevic as Striga

Navid Negahban as Sala

Bill Nighy as Saint Germain

Lance Reddick as Captain

Barbara Steele as Miranda

Toru Uchikado as Taka

Recently we could also see the new trailer of this season 3 showing some clues about the direction in which the series will go now that Dracula has fallen and Carmilla has risen as his replacement.

Castlevania will premiere its season 3 on March 5 on Netflix and little by little we are approaching the moment in which its universe will be shared with that of Devil May Cry, another videogame saga that will have an animated series on Netflix.