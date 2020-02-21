Castlevania season 3 expands its cast with Lance Reddick, Bill Nighy and more

In a new official video Netflix has revealed the identity of the entire cast that will make up the third season of Castlevania, the celebrated adaptation of these iconic video games as an animated television series. Among the new faces are Lance Reddick of The Wire, Bill Nighly of Pirates of the Caribbean, Jason Isaacs of Star Trek: Discovery and Jessica Brown Findlay of Downton Abbey.
The full cast can be seen in the following gallery with images of each of the actors and actresses next to their equivalents in this story of vampires and fantasy that has easily caught all those who already doubted that the good adaptations of video games on television they were possible.
Next to the new faces are the well-known Alucard (James Callis), Trevor Belmont (Richard Armitage), Sypha Belnades (Alejandra Reynoso Agueda), Hector (Theo James), Isaac (Adetokumboh M'Cormack) and Carmilla (Jaime Murray). In the third season there will be a total of 10 additions and these are:
- Jessica Brown Findlay as Lenore
- Rila Fukushima as Sumi
- Jason Isaacs as The Judge
- Yasmine al Massri as Morana
- Ivana Milicevic as Striga
- Navid Negahban as Sala
- Bill Nighy as Saint Germain
- Lance Reddick as Captain
- Barbara Steele as Miranda
- Toru Uchikado as Taka
Recently we could also see the new trailer of this season 3 showing some clues about the direction in which the series will go now that Dracula has fallen and Carmilla has risen as his replacement.
Castlevania will premiere its season 3 on March 5 on Netflix and little by little we are approaching the moment in which its universe will be shared with that of Devil May Cry, another videogame saga that will have an animated series on Netflix.
