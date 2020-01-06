Entertainment

Castlevania Season 3 could come to Netflix very soon

January 6, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

A few months ago it was wrongly announced that Season 3 of Castlevania (Netflix) was falling. It had to be the streaming platform itself that denied the information, ensuring that the animation team almost had a heart attack. Indeed, the new season did not premiere in December 2019. However, now that 2020 has just begun, everything indicates that the premiere will be this year. Or at least that is what an animation studio suggests.

The fact is that, recently, Powerhouse Animation turned to Twitter to share the things that excite him most in 2020. And his message makes it clear that they have a special predilection for everything related to vampires: "We are very excited for 2020.". The message seems pretty clear.

Although, as they say, a picture is worth a thousand words. Judge for yourselves after seeing the original tweet, which you have below these lines. Obviously, that proves nothing, but it is very likely to be the first step towards an upcoming announcement.

READ:  Wonder Woman 1984 gets comical in this new image

In any case, we must also remember that the other seasons were released in October. Some fans believe that this tweet aims to show that the premiere will be much earlier this time. But, in the worst case, it could mean that there is much less than a year left to enjoy the new Castlevania season.

Sources: Comicbook / Twitter

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.