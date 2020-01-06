Castlevania Season 3 could come to Netflix very soon

Share it:

A few months ago it was wrongly announced that Season 3 of Castlevania (Netflix) was falling. It had to be the streaming platform itself that denied the information, ensuring that the animation team almost had a heart attack. Indeed, the new season did not premiere in December 2019. However, now that 2020 has just begun, everything indicates that the premiere will be this year. Or at least that is what an animation studio suggests.

The fact is that, recently, Powerhouse Animation turned to Twitter to share the things that excite him most in 2020. And his message makes it clear that they have a special predilection for everything related to vampires: "We are very excited for 2020.". The message seems pretty clear.

Although, as they say, a picture is worth a thousand words. Judge for yourselves after seeing the original tweet, which you have below these lines. Obviously, that proves nothing, but it is very likely to be the first step towards an upcoming announcement.

we are very excited for …

🧛🏻‍♂️🧛🏻‍♂️🧛🏻‍♂️ 🧛🏻‍♂️🧛🏻‍♂️🧛🏻‍♂️ 🧛🏻‍♂️🧛🏻‍♂️🧛🏻‍♂️ 🧛🏻‍♂️🧛🏻‍♂️🧛🏻‍♂️

🧛🏻‍♂️🧛🏻‍♂️ 🧛🏻‍♂️ 🧛🏻‍♂️🧛🏻‍♂️ 🧛🏻‍♂️

🧛🏻‍♂️🧛🏻‍♂️🧛🏻‍♂️ 🧛🏻‍♂️ 🧛🏻‍♂️ 🧛🏻‍♂️🧛🏻‍♂️🧛🏻‍♂️ 🧛🏻‍♂️ 🧛🏻‍♂️

🧛🏻‍♂️ 🧛🏻‍♂️ 🧛🏻‍♂️ 🧛🏻‍♂️ 🧛🏻‍♂️ 🧛🏻‍♂️

🧛🏻‍♂️🧛🏻‍♂️🧛🏻‍♂️ 🧛🏻‍♂️🧛🏻‍♂️🧛🏻‍♂️ 🧛🏻‍♂️🧛🏻‍♂️🧛🏻‍♂️ 🧛🏻‍♂️🧛🏻‍♂️🧛🏻‍♂️ – Powerhouse Animation (@powerhouseanim) January 2, 2020

In any case, we must also remember that the other seasons were released in October. Some fans believe that this tweet aims to show that the premiere will be much earlier this time. But, in the worst case, it could mean that there is much less than a year left to enjoy the new Castlevania season.

