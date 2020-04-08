Castlevania: Netflix Reveals All Season 3 Easter Eggs

Share it:

Netflix recently renewed Castlevania for a fourth season. Nothing strange, considering the excellent reviews received by the third, which is still the most watched on Netflix in many countries. And if you have already visualized it in full, you will probably have noticed that it is full of very interesting Easter eggs.

Obviously, we are talking about easter eggs related to the video games on which the series (from Konami) is based. Below you can see the tweet that Netflix has published, with a small video that collects them all.

Missed the easter eggs in the latest season of Castlevania? Don't worry, we've got you covered! pic.twitter.com/sl0PuhD6l6 – NX (@NXOnNetflix) April 7, 2020

As you can see in the almost 2 minutes long, the third season of the series pays tribute to characters from such important games as Castlevania Symphony of the Night and Castlevania Legacy of Darkness (Nintendo 64), among other titles.

Returning to the theme of the fourth season, at this time it is still unknown when the premiere will be. However, the plot is expected to follow again with Trevor, Sypha and Alucard, who will have to continue to face the armies of Isaac and Carmilla. And although it is difficult for the new season to be based on a specific video game (none of the previous ones has done so), we can expect the series to continue honoring the entire franchise.

And those who have not yet seen the third season should know that it is being the highest rated of the entire series. And that many media assured in its day that it is also one of the most daring and different.