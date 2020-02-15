         'Castlevania': Netflix presents the trailer for the expected season 3 of the video game adaptation

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The next premiere of the third season of 'Castlevania', the animated series of Netflix, has already first official trailer to open your mouth with what we can expect from the series that has changed the face to video game adaptations. Written by the comic writer Warren Ellis, the production and creation of the concept continues to run by Adi Shankar.

According to official synopsis of season 3 of ‘Castlevania’:“Trevor Belmont, the last survivor of his house, is no longer alone, and he and his maladaptive comrades compete to find a way to save humanity from extinction at the hands of the mad Dracula and his sinister vampire war council"We will see if that plot looks as spectacular and wild as in the trailer, but for now it is known that it will have ten episodes, Unlike the four of them of the first season and the eight In the second.

This anime is based on the video game 'Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse'of 1989, set in 1476, about a vampire hunter named as Trevor Belmont that at the end of last season defeats Dracula, which is not the end of the fight against the demons of darkness. New forces seek to take the throne of the king of the night with Alucard and Camilla urging plans to take power and eliminate scattered humans left by the Dracula's reign of terror.

The arrival of the trailer was accompanied by first official poster of the season, which shows the characters that are part of this new story, along with the release date of the next March 5. 'Castlevania' belonging to Frederator Studios, part of Wow! Unlimited Media Company, and is produced by Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert and Adi Shankar.