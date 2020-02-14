Castlevania: Netflix premieres the first trailer of Season 3

Share it:

A total of ten episodes over Castlevania. That is what will come to Netflix when the third – and expected – season of the series based on the popular Konami franchise opens. Something that, on the other hand, will occur on March 5, 2020. And to celebrate it, the streaming platform has published the first trailer of this new season on its official Twitter account. You can see it below.

Think of this as our bloody valentine to you, Castlevania is back for season three on March 5th! pic.twitter.com/2F13YIykFn – NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 14, 2020

Remember that this new season will be directed by Samuel Deats. In addition, it will feature the script and executive production of Warren Ellis. For their part, Adi Shankar, Fred Seibert and Kevin Kolde will be their producers. In any case, and as you can see, the trailer does not make clear which will be the main arc of this new incursion of the series. Especially since the end of Season 2 left many different paths open.

Anyway, as was the case with the previous two seasons, this third season is based on Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse of 1989. A game that, after all, was already in the year 1476. In this story, we see how the hunter Trevor Belmont tries to defeat Dracula himself. Everything, in a medieval setting full of fantasy and epic action.

If you haven't seen the series yet, it's a good time to do it. In addition, both seasons can be seen in a short time. This is Netflix's synopsis of the series: "Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy that follows the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from the extinction of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself.".

What do you think of the progress? Of course, it looks like this season will remain very much in line with the previous two.

