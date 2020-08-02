Castlevania loses Warren Ellis for harassment: she will not participate in the coming seasons

Share it:

Castlevania is preparing for season 4, which according to the producers will be even darker than the previous ones. By now the show that is broadcast on the streaming platform Netflix has gained a lot of popularity and for this reason many are waiting for the next iteration of the franchise to arrive. Except that this loses important pieces.

Warren Ellis, a rather prolific and fairly famous comic writer, he was a Castlevania showrunner for a long time. Based on the franchise's third title, it presented a violent and sombre series on Netflix. From now on, however, it will no longer be part of it because of some heavy sexual accusations that pushed the production to remove him.

After finishing work on the fourth season of Castlevania, Warren Ellis has been turned away from the show and will not be returning for any future seasons. The news came shortly after Ellis also separated from DC Comics' Dark Nights: Death Metal project. The comic book writer admitted that he made "bad choices" but strongly denies that he was in a position of power and that he "never had been coercive, manipulative or abused someone consciously".

The sexual accusations therefore remove Castlevania from her showrunner and at the moment it is not yet clear what the future of the show will be.