         'Castlevania' is renewed by Netflix: there will be season 4 of the adult animation series

March 27, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
In Netflix They are delighted with life with 'Castlevania' and have not wanted to wait any longer to announce the renewal from the adult animation series by a fourth season.

The renewal announcement comes 22 days after the premiere of the third batch of episodes. It is little, but after the launch of the second season it was barely 5 days until Netflix made its continuity official. Perhaps all the problems with the coronavirus have made them take longer this time.

It's time to be patient


The 13 best movies about video games

The streaming platform has not yet provided more details about the fourth season of this adaptation of the popular video game saga of Konami with the exception of a short video that has accompanied the news and that you can see below.

Now we will have to be patient until we can see the new episodes, since it is true that no release date announced but a whopping 15 months passed between the second and the third season. We could perfectly face a similar wait until we can see the fourth.

