Castlevania has been renewed for a fourth season

Not even a month has passed since the debut of Castlevania 3, the last season of the anime Netflix for excellence. The success of the last few episodes has certainly not gone under the radar of the streaming giant, which has just made official on Twitter the renewal for a fourth season.

Netflix NX, the social profile of the platform dedicated to the world of fantasy / sci-fi series, shared the short teaser visible at the bottom in which the writing "Season 4 is coming". The post was retweeted by the author Warren Ellis who took the opportunity to thank the fans and the team at work on the work. The fourth season will soon enter production and will likely be distributed in 2021.

Castlevania 3 debuted in the Top 10 Netflix, surpassing in number of reproductions some television series of the caliber of Sex Education is I Am Not Ok with This. Two weeks after the release, the series even placed ninth in the Top 10 of the most popular shows compiled by IMDB, closing behind giants like The Walking Dead is Altered Carbon.

