Castlevania fans are already looking forward to a fourth season, according to one screenwriter

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As you probably know, over the past few years the famous streaming portal known as Netflix has been able to amaze many fans of the rich anime industry by displaying a succession of themed productions that have managed to conquer the hearts and minds of countless subscribers scattered all over the world.

Among the numerous animated works that arrived on the portal, one of the most famous and appreciated is undoubtedly Castlevania, an epic that has been able to leave viewers speechless thanks to its high quality. After a long wait, we are finally one step away from the release of Castlevania 3, a new season that will allow us to live even more unforgettable adventures full of charismatic characters currently waiting for March 5, 2020.

In short, by now very little is missing at the onset of the third season, but apparently fans would already be pawing in hopes of seeing a fourth season materialize. The revelation came directly from Warren Ellis, one of the screenwriters of the production, who spoke on Twitter of the comments to the limit of the desperate who continue to request confirmation of a new season since the times when the third was confirmed. Specifically, the man said:

"The third season of Castlevania will be available from Thursday, only on Netflix. Special thanks to all the people who have been asking for information about the fourth season since 2018. Now some are even starting to ask for information about the fifth season; I can only assume that it is a trying to drive me crazy. "

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye there are various trailers dedicated to Castlevania 3.