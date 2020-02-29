Castlevania author presents FreakAngels, his new anime coming out on Crunchyroll

Share it:

2020 will be remembered as the turning point for Japanese animation. Among the many new souls coming out, in fact, eight Crunchyroll Originals have recently been presented, among which there are surprisingly series taken from South Korean and American works. Among these, there is also the adaptation of the much talked about FreakAngels.

FreakAngels is a 2008 webcomic written by Warren Ellis, the author of the Netflix series Castlevania. The work won the prestigious Eagle Award in 2010 and 2012 and is still considered today as one of the most successful steampunk works made in the USA in the last decade.

Japanese animation studios are not used to dealing with foreign products, least of all American ones. Seeing three souls from South Korean works (Tower of God, Noblesse, The God of High Scool) and an adaptation of a US series is a sensational event, which could potentially lead to a great growth in the media.

Warren Ellis presented the Crunchyroll series via the Twitter post visible below. The webcomic storyline was described in the following way by the streaming site: "After civilization comes to a sudden and brutal conclusion, 23-year-old psychics living in the rubble of London must control their wild impulses and discover their best angels to rebuild society". New details will be released in the coming months. The series will debut in 2020.

And what do you think of it? Did you already know this work? Let us know with a comment. In case you were a fan of Ellis' works, we also recommend that you take a look at the Castlevania 3 trailer.