Castlevania 3: the writer Warren Ellis tells us about the genesis of the Netflix series

The third season of the animated series of Castlevania she has just landed on Netflix and has already made a lot of talk about herself. In an interview, the writer of the Warren Ellis series talks about the project and its inspirations.

Interviewed by the Collider site, Warren Ellis answered a series of questions about the series. In the interview it emerges that the writer had planned the series for themselves two seasons, so he had to revise his plans when he was asked to work on a third season, which was a bit like having to start over but, thanks to the cast of actors, he had no problem telling new stories using the characters of the series and telling their stories. Furthermore the British writer admits of never having played no title in the series and relying on web searches to learn as much as possible of the canon of the story, realizing he had to create what he calls "a psychedelic horror" given the oddity of some situations in which the characters of Alucard, Sypha Belnades and Trevor. In addition, together with Kevin Kolde, producer of the series, he does not close the door to a possible sequel since it ends with "some works and stories from to end". Perhaps fan requests for a fourth season will be met.

