Castlevania 3: the review of the new season of the Netflix series

The animated series Castlevania, created by Warren Ellis with the support of the Powerhouse Animation studio, has finally reached its third season, available a few days ago on the Netflix streaming platform.

After the analysis of the trailer and the first episodes of Castlevania 3, we have seen the complete series so as to have the most precise idea possible regarding the general quality of the work, which unfortunately (as already indicated above) has failed to convince us completely.

Never change a winning team?

The point that more than any other has managed to arouse various doubts is to be found in the intention of the author – certainly courageous but at times really risky – not to change the temporal setting of the work. The famous Konami game series, in fact, over the decades has managed to excite also for its particular plot, able to focus on numerous members of the family Belmont intent on defeating Dracula once and for all over several centuries.

Even though after the end of the second season the series could have easily changed the historical period (especially given the departure of the main villain), it was decided to continue depriving the work – in our opinion – of an identity. The main problem of this third season is indeed that of not have a defined soul, due to an excessively dilated and mordant-free texture.

The previous two seasons, capable of entertaining above all because of Dracula's great charisma, have found in the latter the right engine to convince the public. Despite this, however, the same past episodes have never been able to reach peaks of excellence, especially for some narrative distortions, despite the great storyteller skills of Warren Ellis.

This third season, finding herself without the most interesting (and well managed) element of the entire work, did nothing but bring to light even more the defects that had characterized her from the beginning. As predicted by the vision of the first episodes, unfortunately a good job has not been done in terms of characterization of the characters, often outlined in a very uninspired way.

Trevor is Sypha, the protagonists, often fall victim to some sentimental cliche too; on some occasions it will happen to be in front of typical scenes of the romantic souls of the 90s, with the relationship between the two characters carried out in a superficial way.

Isaac instead he is probably the character with the most boring narrative path, followed freewheeling by Alucard, a character with great intrinsic potential unfortunately totally wasted especially from the second half onwards. Only positive note the confrontation on several occasions between Hector and the sensual vampire Lenore, even if here too we are not talking absolutely about peaks of excellence but about exchanges of simply enjoyable jokes.

What's going on?

Another of the biggest limits of the whole season is to have been conceived as a work of transition; despite the fact that the total ten episodes (two more than the previous season), the spectator will soon find himself wondering why it was decided to dilate the times so markedly. Almost as if the author had found himself faced with an impressive shortage of ideas, it was decided to focus once again on the figures of the two blacksmiths Hector and Isaac, however, failing to fully exploit them (in the same way as happened with the figures of Alucard, Sypha and Trevor) thus aiming at a little exciting narrative. Episode after episode, the spectator will then find himself waiting for a truly impactful event, which will however only take place towards the end, in order to make this third season a simple bridge to the fourth and (perhaps) last round of episodes.

Carmilla herself, who had all the credentials to significantly affect the series as villain, does not manage to turn out to be interesting. The action scenes, on the other hand well managed and choreographed, do not manage to raise the quality bar of the product, whose writing problems unfortunately prevail over the always excellent aesthetic sector.

Too bad for the finale, managed in a hasty and moreover set way to further continue a plot that already after the second season had shown all the necessary to conclude the saga worthily.