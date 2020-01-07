Entertainment

Castlevania 3: Powerhouse Animation teases fans on Twitter, upcoming release date?

January 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
Last November 26th Netflix Nordic mistakenly announced that Castlevania season 3 would be released in 2019, raising a fuss and forcing the director Sam Deats to expose themselves in order to deny the rumors. Today, however, about a month and a half after the fact, the new episodes seem to be really at hand.

Powerhouse Animation in fact, the main animation studio responsible for the realization phase of the anime, tweeted a few minutes ago writing: "Castlevania Season 3 on Netflix? Interesting!", teasing fans again after the post of last January 2, in which the studio defined"Very excited about this 2020". Both tweets are visible at the bottom of the article.

Last November the director also revealed that the production of the third season was almost over, but that the series could never be released in early December because episode 10 had not yet been definitively completed. To date it is therefore possible that the works have been completed and that the release date may even be revealed in January. Obviously for confirmation we will have to wait for the announcement of Netflix.

And what do you think of it? Are you waiting for new episodes? Let us know with a comment! In case you want to refresh your memory instead, we advise you to take a look at the Castlevania 2 review.

