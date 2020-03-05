Castlevania 3: our first impressions of the new season

Share it:

After analyzing the Castlevania 3 trailer, we previewed the first episodes of the new season, which unfortunately raised serious doubts about the quality of this new block of episodes. The Powerhouse Animation series he has lived since the beginnings of ups and downs, however managing in general to entertain the spectators effectively without ever reaching the heights of excellence. The first episodes of the third season may however result to more than a few spectators as a simple continuation of what was previously seen, with all the strengths and weaknesses characteristic of the series.

A family setting

The choice of the authors not to change the historical period (despite the two previous seasons set at a short time after each other) has inevitably led many fans to ask themselves more than a few doubts on this aspect.

The general plot then restarts after the events of Castlevania 2, with Alucard, Trevor and Sipha ready to start a new life after Dracula's death.

The first problem of the series lies precisely in the characterization of the characters, unfortunately (at least as far as we have seen so far) not very in-depth and in some cases even weakened on a conceptual level. Trevor and Sipha, in fact, in these first episodes are cloaked by an excessively childish and light-hearted tone, not suitable for immersing the viewer in the dark atmospheres of the series. Alucard, on the other hand, although well characterized, was actually given little space; from this point of view, much more could have been done, focusing more on his condition as an exile.

Another issue concerns rhythm; during the progress of the narration there is a real discrepancy between the most excited and the dialogue sequences. The action scenes, although not very present, entertain quite well thanks to fluid animations able to give a great sensation of physicality during the clashes. The problem is that these particular moments are not supported in any way by the dialogue sequences, often overstretched for no particular reason.

We will often find ourselves running into long, discursive (often futile or simply redundant) parts as opposed to well-managed action sequences.

The end result is therefore a product with a swinging rhythm, capable in numerous moments of destabilizing the spectator in a marked manner, who will find himself a participant in uninspiring events and very often without a bite.

The importance of villains

The biggest problem with this first round of episodes, without going around a lot, lies in the lack of the main enemy historian: Dracula.

Despite some structural defects, the two previous series managed to enhance the nemesis of the protagonists with strength, especially for the excellent work done by Warren Ellis, the creator of the show, regarding the characterization of the prince of darkness, made as human as possible and dimensional.

Carmilla herself, who returns here to head a group of fierce vampires, can not in any way make up for the lack of Dracula, proving to be not very incisive especially in relation to its final objectives, in general very uninspiring. The same choice to focus excessively on characters like Isaac (protagonist, moreover, of one of the most boring sequences in the series) do nothing but push the work on the tracks of repetitiveness, through sequences without a stain especially from a narrative point of view.

At a technical level, however, the series seems to have made some progress, thanks to satisfying animations and to models of the characters now more defined than in the past.

The work done regarding the character design of monstrous creatures is appreciable, able to follow the good things seen in the past, favoring a greater variety than the first two seasons.

Also good is the use of the particle effects used above all in function of the magic attacks launched by the various characters, even if for the moment it is still too early to give a definitive judgment on the action component, despite being absolute the best aspect of the series.