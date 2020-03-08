Entertainment

Castlevania 3 is in Netflix's top 10, Warren Ellis thanks the fans for their support

March 8, 2020
Maria Rivera
For a few days, Netflix has added a new feature to its popular platform: the inclusion of a top 10. So users will be able to know the most viewed Netflix TV series based on the views, dynamically updated day by day. One of the new arrivals, Castlevania 3, has already debuted in this ranking.

Warren Ellis, Castlevania screenwriter, posted on Instagram a photo taken from the main Netflix screen where this top 10 is present. As you know, the third season of Castlevania has recently debuted on the platform and which in a few days has reached the fourth position in the top 10. Castlevania has passed the TV series "I am not okay with this" while she is currently behind Altered Carbon. Considering the youth of Castlevania, the result is already excellent and opens glimpses to a possible fourth season that has been discussed. Do you share this rapid success of the third season?

Castlevania is an anime based on the video game Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse by Konami and follows the story of Trevor Belmont. The series is produced by Netflix and heavily influenced by the Japanese animation style. In the newly released new season, a quote also appeared in Jojo's Le Bizzarre Avventure.

