Castlevania 3: Gateway of the X-Men appears in an Easter Egg? Let's see it together

From the exit of Castlevania 3 it was immediately understood that the anime would be chock full of Easter Egg. The first ones that stood out were the links with other chapters of the homonymous video game series from which it is taken, such as Castlevania Judgment, but with the passage of time, clues have been found that refer to other series.

A few days ago we told you about the Easter Egg with Araki's work, JoJo's Bizarre Adventures, concerning the mask the just mentioned animated series appeared in one of the episodes that make up the third season of Castlevania. Today, however, we bring to your attention another clue that connects the series Netflix with the unexpected one of the X-Men.

Unexpected because apparently Castlevania and the opera Marvel have nothing in common, except the fact that the writer, Warren Ellis, have a long career as a cartoonist and for writing a certain number of stories right on the X-Men. But now let's get down to it.

The Easter Egg would appear in episode six, when Saint Germain ventures into Infinite corridor, a cosmic door connected to other space-time planes of existence. The magician finds himself wandering in this limbo and looking through every portal that gives on the various planes of existence, until he looks stunned on Uluru, the famous land sacred to Australian natives. It is here that he meets an Aboriginal who stares at him, not at all surprised.

All of a sudden he begins to rotate a ritual musical instrument known as bullroarer, in Italian Rombo, and the portal closes. Well it's the set of all these clues that take us back to the X-Men. Let's analyze them together.

First, the Australian aboriginal clearly remembers a Marvel character appeared in the X-Men comics that had the power to open space-dimensional portals by rotating a bulloroarer above the head just like the one that appears in the anime. The character is called Gateway, was created by Chris Claremont and assisted the team during their mission in Australia.

And even if all these details already seem to be proof, it must be said that, in reality, the appearance of the aboriginal presented in Castlevania differs a little from Gateway. In fact, he did not have a white-tinted face, which is what appeared in the series Netflix has. Still, it must be said that there is another Marvel mutant that Gateway teaches everything he knows: Eden Fesi, who has paints on his face very similar to those of Castlevania. So, if the mysterious figure is not Gateway, then most likely it is Fesi.

Considering the past of the writer of the series, we should not be surprised if he wanted to pay homage somehow his past and his past, even considering all the other Easter Eggs that have been found. One of these was also traced back to the video game series Devil May Cry (the sword of Dante in the background), Easter Egg very likely since Castlevania executive producer, Adi Shankar he's actually working on a show with these characters.

What do you think of that tribute with the X-Men and also Devil May Cry? Let us know below in the comments.