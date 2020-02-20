Castlevania 3, Beastars, 7Seeds and other souls between the Netflix releases of March 2020

Share it:

Good news for all subscribers Netflix because a little while ago, all the anime-themed titles arriving in March 2020 were unveiled in preview. In addition to the big names, among which undoubtedly stand out Castlevania 3 is Beastars, confirmed the addition of some very interesting titles like Altered Carbon: Resleeved is Rising Sun..

At the bottom of the article you can take a look at the list. It therefore starts on March 5 with the third season of Castlevania, consisting of 10 unpublished episodes. The 13th will be the turn of the Studio Orange anime Beastars, while on the 19th the anime spin-off of Altered Carbon will arrive. The 23 should be the turn of the anime in 4k Rising Sun., whose presence will be confirmed or denied over the next week, while the second season of 7Seeds. All these souls will be dubbed in Italian.

The arrival of other titles was confirmed in the Netflix US catalog, such as the 2017 movie Lu and the city of mermaids, the first two seasons of Kingdom and few others. These titles they should not arrive in our territorynet of last minute ads. Any news will be announced in the coming days.

And what do you think of it? Something that catches your attention? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!