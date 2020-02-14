Castlevania 3 arrives on Netflix on March 5, the first official trailer is available

Share it:

The third season of Castlevania is almost upon us and a little while ago, Netflix decided to wish all his fans a happy Valentine's Day by showing the first official trailer. The series will be available from March 5 and given the recent statements of the executive producer Adi Shankar, expectations can only skyrocket.

Shankar has repeatedly referred to the new episodes saying he is amazed at the quality achieved by the series and announcing that this year the team would even go for Emmys. Currently no information has been revealed on the plot, but the first poster of Castlevania 3 shared a few weeks ago confirmed that there will be plenty of new characters and great returns.

The new season of the series will consist of 10 episodes, two more than the previous one. Sam Deats he was reconfirmed as director while Warren Ellis took care of the script again. Among the other producers, we mention the above Adi Shankar, Fred Seibert is Kevin Kolde.

The push and pull of Netflix is Powerhouse Animation has therefore officially ended and fans can now celebrate the release of the new episodes. At the bottom of the article you can take a look at the first official trailer, shared a few minutes ago by the social profile of the American streaming giant.

