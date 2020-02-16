Castlevania 3: a nice Sypha meme for Valentine's Day goes viral

Share it:

The third season of Castlevania is on its way to Netflix's digital platform and fans are eager to witness the new adventures of the vampire-killer trio Trevor, Alucard and Sypha. A nice Valentine's Day meme is dedicated to the latter.

The first official trailer of Castlevania 3 showed a brief taste of what will await the three protagonists in this new season. The highly spectacular trailer shows Sypha's magical abilities. The young sorceress is able to maneuver the elements of water, ice and fire to bring down the creatures of the night that haunt Transylvania, and has been a valuable aid in eliminating the evil vampire Dracula during the second season of Castlevania. The study of Powerhouse Animation on their Twitter profile he shared this nice meme, which you find at the bottom of the news, of Sypha who from his hands launches together with the flames also of hearts, to celebrate last Valentine's Day. There is also a bit of intrinsic irony in the meme because, as fans of the videogame saga from which the series is drawn will know, to reload the secondary weapon, the player must take hearts by hitting candles or other objects placed on the walls of the mansion from Dracula.

The third series of Castlevania will be available on Netflix from March 5 next. We will not fail to provide you with other details and a review for the occasion.