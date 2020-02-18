 Casting points to a possible appearance of Robin in The Batman

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the last hours a casting has jumped for a movie that is beginning to be related to "The Batman", and more specifically with the possibility of a Robin cameo (or something related to him) in the film. Strictly speaking there is no direct evidence pointing to the bat movie, there are only indications, which as always gives rise to speculation. Therefore, the information must be treated as such.

According to this casting call, they are looking for men and women of all ethnicities, older than 17, in the northwest of England, with circus knowledge. Specifically, they are looking for “dancers with fire, slot machines, puppeteers or any other circus skill” for a shoot that will take place in Liverpool next March and the film is defined as a “Great action film”. This has made it begin to look at the possibility that we see The Flying Graysons (The Flying Graysons) in the movie in a circus show. We repeat the idea that, at the moment, it is simple speculation, but it links to the fact that Robin was in a first draft of the film – it seems that director Matt Reeves has a great interest Robin.

Meanwhile, on another front, information is sounding that points out that in Cardington Sheds and that cathedral that was being said that it was being created, it seems that it is a replica of Glasglow Cathedral, where they are going to shoot later this week, which suggests that this place is going to be the setting for some important event in the movie.

Want to be confused? They have rebuilt a mock Glasgow Cathedral inside a structure that to some is also called the Cathedrals of Cardington. (First mentioned in the book Airships-Cardington) Basically we have a cathedral built inside a bigger cathedral 😉 The batman pic.twitter.com/1yNVKsj3lk – ℂ𝔸ℝ𝔻𝕀ℕ𝔾𝕋𝕆ℕ 𝕊ℍ𝔼𝔻𝕊 (@CardingtonSheds) February 18, 2020

Via information | The Casting Collective