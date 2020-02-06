General News

 Casting for Kraven's film leaves direct reference to Spider-Man

February 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Image of Kraven the Hunter

One of the projects that Sony Pictures has underway to expand its spin-off universe around Spider-Man is a movie dedicated to the villain Kraven, known nemesis of the trepamuros. This project began to take shape in 2018 when Sony commissioned screenwriter Richard Wenk for a proposal, commenting on it shortly after he was inspired, among other things, by the arch ‘The last hunt’, the most famous story of the villain.

After a while without having outstanding news about the film, details of the casting call are leaked revealing that we would see a version of the character quite similar to that of the comics, painting it as a "Maniacal big game hunter", and what is more prominent, than I would be hunting Spider-Man. This is relevant because the previous two spin-offs, "Venom" Y "Morbius", they were moving in their own plot plot away from Spider-Man (although Morbius has left us an indirect reference to Spider-Man). As for the casting itself, it is left quite open, but they would look for someone with a Bourne-style figure, who is in their thirty or forty years.

Fans are spinning this with the end of "Spider-Man: Away from Home". Now that Spider-Man is considered a villain for killing Mysterio, Kraven could be a bounty hunter who would go after the climber.

At the moment there is no release date for the project, there is not even an associate director, but the fact that there is a new movement may mean that in the coming weeks the film can materialize even more.

Via information | The Illuminerdi

