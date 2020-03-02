Castilian trailer of the new Disney

Share it:

After ‘Murder in the Orient Express’, Kenneth Branagh re-directed in 2018 with 'The Last Act', and now, while preparing the filming of 'Death on the Nile', the filmmaker premieres the new 'Artemis Fowl' trailer, tape that should have arrived in 2019 and that seems to finally get to see the light this 2020.

Conor McPherson and Hamish McColl They have written the script of the film based on the popular book by Eoin Colfer, a fascinating fantasy story that tells the journey of Artemis, a 12-year-old genius. Artemis is the descendant of a lineage of crime masters who undertakes the search for his father, mysteriously disappeared. With the help of his loyal protector Butler, Artemis sets out to find him and ends up discovering an ancient underground civilization: the incredibly advanced world of fairies. The cunning Artemis deduces that his father's disappearance is related in some way to the secret and isolated world of fairies. So he elaborates such a dangerous plan, that in the end he is immersed in a risky war of geniuses with the almighty fairies.

The film is starring the young debutante Ferdia Shaw, which faces like Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonzo Anozie, along with Colin Farrell and Judi Dench. Own Kenneth Branagh and Judy Hofflund are the producers and Matthew Jenkins and Angus More Gordon are the executive producers.

