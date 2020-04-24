TV Shows

Cast of Parks and Recreation meets to raise funds for coronavirus

April 24, 2020
The original cast members of "Parks and Recreation" are returning to work for a coronavirus-related fundraising special.

Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, and Adam Scott are among the comedy stars to be featured on the half-hour special broadcast at 8:30 p.m. EDT Thursday, April 30, on NBC.

The story reflects the real-life crisis, with Leslie Knope de Poehler struggling to keep in touch with her friends as she watches the social estrangement.

"Like many other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for one night could raise some money," said executive producer Michael Schur. "I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all responded to me in 45 minutes."

Schur said he hopes everyone enjoys the special and, as he said in a statement, "Donate!"

Contributions will go to Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund, which is helping food banks serve vulnerable members of the community, NBC said. Up to $ 500,000 in donations made through May 21 will be matched with contributions from NBC Universal, the comedy cast, writers and producers, and State Farm and Subaru of America.

"Parks and Recreation", about the idiosyncratic public officials of an Indiana city, ended his seven-season career in 2015.

Other cast members participating in the special include Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Rob Lowe, Jim O'Heir, and Retta. Guests of the comedy "The Pawnee Universe May Appear," NBC said.

