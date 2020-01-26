Cast of Carousel coexists after 30 years of the television premiere

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The children's soap opera Carrusel, recorded and broadcast on Televisa channel 2 30 years ago, was a resounding success, and today, after three decades, part of the actors who participated in it came together to live together.

Gabriela Rivero became famous in Carousel with her character from teacher Jimena, but like her, also other actors who were children at the time, including Ludwika Paleta and Pedro Javier Viveros and Jorge Granillo.

According to reports in different news portals, Gabriela Rivero, Pedro Javier and Jorge, among other actors, had a meeting in the past days where they remembered those moments and the success they had with Carrusel.

The reunion took place on the television show El Show de las TLNovelas, which is conducted by Álvaro Cueva, and Gabriela Rivero mentioned that Carousel was a successful project that could be seen in many countries of the world.

Marcelina (Georgina Castro) and director Felicia Orraca (Beatriz Moreno) also attended the event.

People keep remembering. He arrived in Korea, in Brazil, he arrived in Peru; the people who remind me (say) ‘Oh, the teacher’, and they are 40 years old; a few more years and a few extra kilos. The joke is that we continue to enjoy what we like to do the most, ”said Rivero.









Over the years, several of the child actors directed their lives in different directions. Gina García, for example, studied Marketing and Pedro Javier Communication Sciences, while Jorge Granillo is a Legal Consultant.

And on other occasions, part of the cast of Carrusel has also met to celebrate the great friendship that continues despite the passing of the years.