Cast and synopsis of 'Nightmare Alley' by Guillermo del Toro

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Guillermo del Toro has officially started shooting 'Nightmare Alley'. In addition, the cast has been confirmed and now we have a synopsis. Del Toro's latest project is the first as director since he won the Academy Awards for Best Film and Best Director for 'The Shape of Water' of 2017. The film, which Del Toro co-wrote with Kim Morgan is based on the 1946 novel of William Lindsay Gresham. Production started this week in Toronto.

Another of the striking things of the project will undoubtedly be the distribution that the Mexican has for 'Nightmare Alley'. The cast has finally been confirmed in its entirety after months with so many rumors. Bradley Cooper will replace DiCaprio. It will also have Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Ron Perlman, Rooney mara Y David Strathain

This is the official synopsis: "In 'Nightmare Alley', an ambitious young man (Cooper) with talent to manipulate people with few well-chosen words joins a psychiatrist (Blanchett) who is even more dangerous than he".

Many of the filmmaker's usual collaborators are back for the new film after 'The shape of water'. In addition to actors Ron Perlman and Richard Jenkins, the costume designer Luis Sequeira, the director of photography Dan laustsen, the visual effects supervisor Dennis Berardi and the editor Cam McLauchlin They have returned to work with Del Toro on their latest project. This was said by the director of 'The shape of water':

"I am inspired and elated to join this brilliant cast. Kim Morgan and I have worked with great passion to bring the dark and crude world and the language of William Gresham to the screen and now we are joined by an excellent group of artists and technicians to give lifetime".

The producer J. Miles Dale, which also produced the previous film, returns for the new movie. Dale said: "Given the depth of this incredible cast, I consider it a privilege of the wish list to work with all of them with the support of our great partners in Searchlight"The producer also noted:"It will be a joy to see these world class actors and Guillermo rise mutually in this new interpretation of Gresham's novel"The movie does not yet have an official release date.

'Nightmare Alley' was going to start production late last year, but it has been delayed until now. It seems possible that the film arrives in early 2021.