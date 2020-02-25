Cassius Taylor, who is the Windsor family bad boy who will take Harry's place at the British parties

Share it:

We thought that with Prince Harry we had said goodbye to the royal bachelors forever. But in reality in the large group of relatives of Queen Elizabeth there are still some specimens to keep under control: we present you Cassius Taylor, related to the Windsor family, cousin of Lady Amelia Windsor and best friend not only of Raff Law but also of his sister Iris.

Cassius Taylor, 23, is the bad boy scion of the Windos family and a close relative of the Queen Elizabeth: will take the place of Prince Harry at British parties? The premises are all there. David M. Benett

Do we have your attention? Well, keep reading because you will discover new goodies about Queen Elizabeth's family that no, it is not limited only to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle but has a stratified variety of relatives that you must know (trust!).

Who is Cassius Taylor, the Windsor family member we need to know

Cassius Taylor e Lady Amelia Windsor they are cousins, here at an event together in 2018. David M. BenettGetty Images

To understand who is Cassius Taylor we must take a dip in the dense family tree of the Windsor family: he is the son of Lady Helen Taylor (born Windsor), who in turn is the daughter of Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, first cousin and most faithful of his Majesty. Her cousin is precisely Lady Amelia Windsor, the model and socialite who splits on the catwalk and on the red carpet and Cassius Taylor, just like her, is a true influencer of London that counts.

On the hunt for real young people to turn the spotlight on, Tatler noticed him recently: he said that he is definitely the bad boy of the Windsor Cassius family and just look at his Instagram profile to realize it: certainly the real protocol to which I am subjected his distant relatives William and Kate Middleton or from whom Harry and Meghan Markle fled he cares.

Cassius has 4 brothers: there are also Columbus, Eloise and Estrella. He on Linkedin wrote about working in the events sector, at the moment only as an intern. He attended the best schools, moreover he comes from one of the most prominent families in England and his grandfather is very close to Queen Elizabeth, he is one of his most trusted relatives. However, rather than going to real events, he prefers to go to music festivals, social events and travel the world with Raff, the son of Jude Law with whom he is a great friend.

Cassius still studies and follows in the footsteps of his parents who work in the art world. While doing his internship, he follows the courses of Arts Management in London, perhaps to start working in the future in the family art gallery. In the meantime, he goes on vacation around the world and thinks about the future, like any 23 year old boy.

The difference is that among the ranks of his relatives are Prince William and Prince Charles, that his grandfather has a place of honor at the court of England and that he is at position 44 for the throne. Okay, it will never get there, but do you want to put it on?

