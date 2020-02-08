 Cassian Andor's series would feature a third female character as co-star

Share it:

Last night they jumped a series of rumors that marked the return of George Lucas to the franchise he created, to Star Wars. It is true that Lucas has gone through the filming sets of some projects, such as "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" or “The Mandalorian”; however now there was talk of a more active role, more importantly, for the cue Rogue One ”prequel series, focused on Cassian Andor and K-2SO.

Rumors pointed in the line that Lucas would return as executive producer and even with writing work for the series. It has not taken long to deny the news, or rather to clarify. The doubt would have jumped to see that George Lucas appears in the writing credits of the series that is prepared from Disney +. From there it has begun to form a whole story, or almost a ball. ABC correspondent and Star Wars specialist Clayton Sandell has denied that Lucas will return as a screenwriter, producer or director for the series. Lucas will receive credits from the series, but they will not cease to be the same as he has for any other Star Wars project, usually as a screenwriter and producer, simply because he created the franchise.

Clarified that, on another front, we receive details of what they now place as third protagonist of the series, next to Cassian and the droid. This character who would be a regular in the series would try to a female character called Moon, a few years younger than Cassian. She is described as a charismatic and dynamic main character. It was also specifically mentioned that any actress who assumes the role "will have options" as the series progresses, that is, that her role will gain importance as the series progresses.

We do not know if it is related, but the casting of the series has long pointed to the search for a young actress to play what would be Cassian's sister, who would also be a few years younger than Cassian. Nothing is said about the same character, because they were referred to as Cinta, but it is also true that it was the name they gave to the 5-7 year version of the character, so there is a slight possibility of You have changed the name for your adult version to avoid suspicion.

