 Cassian Andor will take us to the protagonist's past

New details arrive from casting that is being done for the second Star Wars series on Disney +, which is still pending official title but will try to Cassian Andor and that will be a prequel to the events seen in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story ”. This information links directly to what was given in mid-December and that already gave clues about the plot.

In principle it seems that this casting call completes the information of weeks ago, in the line that the series will some kind of look at Cassian's childhood, and apparently also his sister's. This time the news goes a step further because it is not only said that they are looking for an actor of 9 years and another of 13 to interpret a character called Mundo (we assume a false name to hide Cassian's), it is also said that they must be young people able to convey many emotions, both tranquility and anger, which augurs that it will be a glimpse of a past with a certain background. The same request is made for what would be Cassian's sister (fake name of Cinta), although this time there is talk of a 5-7 year old girl, in front of the 9 year old girl who was asked the other time.

World he is a Hispanic man of thirteen years. The young teenager has a lush brown hair and big, passionate eyes. You need to have a wide range, from the purest calm to uncontrolled anger. Mundo is a Hispanic male from nine years. A wild and undisciplined child with lush brown hair and big eyes. You also need to have a wide range, from the purest calm to uncontrolled anger. Headband She is a Hispanic woman from 5-7 years. Cinta has a lush brown mane and big eyes. A wild and undisciplined girl who, as you know, needs to have a wide range, from the purest calm to uncontrolled anger.

This "spy thriller" will begin recording in June 2020 in Europe, so we would probably be before a premiere in 2021.

