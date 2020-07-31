Cassian Andor, who will be the villain of the Star Wars series with Diego Luna?

Share it:

Officially announced in 2018, Cassian Andor it will be one of the next Star Wars series to go into production together with the expected Obi-Wan Kenobi. Waiting to find out the first official details on the plot, let's try to understand which villain could face the rebel spy of Diego Luna in this prequel of Rogue One.

As we know, the series will be set 5 years before the events of Gareth Evans' film and therefore could include several antagonists already appeared in other Star Wars projects: one above all Darth Vader, which after driving fans crazy in the Rogue One finale could also play a role in the spy-thriller show.

According to a recent rumor, currently unconfirmed, Cassian Andor could also find space in theiconic Wilhuff Tarkin. The big problem of this eventuality is that, being its interpreter Peter Cushing disappeared since 1994, to recreate the character the production should resort again to VFX as already happened for the spin-off film.

Another Empire officer who could return to the series is the Director Orson Callan Krennic of Ben Mendelsohn, which however has already acted as the main antagonist in Rogue One and therefore this time it could appear in a secondary role.

What do you think about it? Which villan would you like to see in the Disney + series? Let us know in the comments. For further details, we refer you to our expectations on Cassian Andor, whose release is scheduled for 2021.