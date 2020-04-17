 Cassian Andor was to be a double agent in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Share it:

The writers of the film "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" the other day they starred in what is becoming so fashionable these days, a live watch partyIn other words, watch the movie live with the fans and share details of it. During the viewing, they shared several ideas about how the story evolved throughout the writing process, leaving two especially prominent ideas.

Gary Whitta and Chris Weitz first discussed the idea that Cassian Andor, co-star of the film and who will also star in the prequel series preparing for Disney +, was originally going to work as a double agent for the Empire but for the sole purpose of killing Saw Gerrera, the Forest Whitaker character.

In Gary's and my versions, he was a double agent, ”Weitz explains. For a long time, he worked for the empire. I think the only reason I added was that I had lost people who had been killed by Saw Gerrera. And all he wanted from the Empire was the go-ahead and the ability to kill Saw Gerrera, rather than Galen Erso. This type of transformation resulted in a rebellious intelligence officer who had done terrible things. And here, he chooses not to.

As we know, Tony Gilroy did an important rewriting of the project, especially in the approach of the characters, and in those changes, he formally established Cassian as one of the heroes. They also placed him as a more complicated protagonist who committed murder in the name of the Rebellion. Whitta admits that Cassian became "more nuanced and more interesting" as a result of that rewriting.

The other interesting detail is that Leia was going to have more presence in the movie of which he ended up having, which were scarce seconds at the end, thus linking with the "Episode IV: A New Hope". It is true that it was not going to be a leading role, but we were going to be able to see it more, and for example, it was going to be the in charge of giving the war room speech while the Rebellion decided what to do with the information they obtained about the existence of the Death Star. However, they finally decided that the other great protagonist of the film, Jyn Erso, would give that encouraging speech, which in fact included the memorable lines: "rebellions are built on hope", because they thought it would be more shocking.

Finally highlight that Weitz and Whitta revealed that they played with other title ideas before Lucasfilm decided on ‘Rogue One’, for example Dark Times or Rebellion. Their goal was to differentiate themselves from the main Skywalker Saga movies (all with three or four word subtitles) by giving the spin-off a shorter name, although they also considered owning it. Shadow of the Death Star.

