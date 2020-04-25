General News

 Cassian Andor stands 5 years before Rogue One and Episode IV

April 25, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Promotional image for Cassian Andor in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

Yesterday we had outstanding news for the distribution of the Cassian Andor series preparing for the Disney + platform. Interestingly, the official Star Wars website was also updated to confirm that pair of yesterday's Genevieve O’Reilly and Denise Gough additions, plus previously-heard additions from Stellan Skarsgard and Kyle Soller.

On the web, the roles of these actors remain undisclosed, beyond the fact that O'Reilly will repeat as we knew in his role as Mon Mothma, but they do leave as an interesting confirmation the deadline in which the series will be located. In the past, certain information has sounded, and now it is confirmed that the series is located five years before "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" Or what is the same, "Star Wars: A New Hope". As we know the final events of ‘Rogue One’ link to the principle of 'A new hope', although Rogue One also covers a certain period before.

They still do not tell us much more about the series, which as we know, will tell us the story of Cassian Andor, from his childhood to how he ended up joining the Rebel Alliance.

On the web they do not dare to place the premiere of the series, not even a year, although as it has been sounding, it could be expected from 2021, if the pandemic allows it in the coming months.

Via information | Star wars

