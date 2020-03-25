Cassian Andor series would feature discarded Star Wars characters

Share it:

Special effects supervisor Neal Scanlan has hinted at a second chance for discarded characters from the Star Wars universe who might have a second chance at the series based on Cassian Andor that will arrive in the future at the Disney + catalog.

In an interview with MovieWeb, he told how he started creating creatures for the Skywalker saga after the acquisition of Lucasfilm at the hands of Disney. By the way, he anticipated that Cassian and K2-SO could meet other characters created for the Star Wars universe in this prequel to Rogue One.

The fun thing about this, in several ways, is that I don't think it's any different than working on a movie. It does not give the impression that we are making any kind of sacrifice. They are the same creative conditions in all the departments so that we do what we can do.

We also have this entire collection of characters. We created many of them for all the movies but they did not make it to theaters, because this is how the cinema process works, or they appeared very briefly so now we have this fantastic second opportunity to bring back characters that we have created and give it a new story in a, let's say, more integrated way.

Scanlan is quite excited about the possibility of bringing some of his creatures back to the fore. It is possible that he will succeed in the series that Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk will star on television. At the moment there are still many details about the production, release date and even the official title of the series, as it is not known at the moment.