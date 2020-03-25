 Cassian Andor series could retrieve deleted characters from Rogue One

Share it:

It is not very clear when the production of the prequel series to "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" focused on the character of Cassian Andor. We have recently learned that, of course, this will have a tone very similar to that of Rogue One, since it will have a spy thriller style, but now we add the incentive that those elements that were not used in the film could be used .

In a promotional interview for the domestic launch of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", the special effects artist Neal Scanlan, who has worked on all the Disney Star Wars movies, has revealed that the Cassian Andor-centric prequel series could bring back the characters that were cut from the movie version what we saw from ‘Rogue One’.

The fun thing about this is that in many ways I don't think it feels any different than working on a movie. It certainly doesn't feel like we're making any compromises. There are the same creative conditions in each department to do what we can do. We also have this accumulated of characters. Many of the characters we built for all the films either did not make it to the final cut, because this is how the film process occurs, or they are seen so momentarily that there is this wonderful second chance to bring back some of the characters that we have made and bring them into this new story in a more, say, integrated way. I think it will be tremendous. I think it is a second opportunity for everything we have done, in addition to the opportunity to advance television, in a certain sense, in what will not be diminished at all in terms of the level of quality, the level of things that we are going to try to achieve.

Or put another way, there is much created around what we saw in ‘Rogue One’ that it was never used, as it happens with every film, and therefore, they could still recover part of that they created then for this series, where they will have more space to develop some elements.

Via information | Movieweb