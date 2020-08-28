Cassian Andor, is the start of filming confirmed? Here is the new update

Share it:

In addition to the latest news on Cassian Andor’s casting, we report a new rumor regarding the start of filming for the series prequel di Rogue One and focused on the character played by Diego Luna.

The insider account broke the news “Bespin Bulletin“, with a post shared on Instagram that you can also find at the bottom of the news. According to him, in fact, the shooting of the show should begin during the month of November and as proof he indicates a message shared by a Reddit user, who claims that a friend of his has been hired as a make-up artist for a project related to Star Wars, which will be shot in Pinewood Studios. Shooting will last for eight months and will conclude in July.

Obviously this is unofficial information and that comes from an anonymous account, so it is not to be considered safe, but the Bespin Bulletin insider considers this information a confirmation of the rumors he had reported last March, which indicated November as possible. shooting start date. All that remains is to wait for an official confirmation, in the meantime we report this interview to the protagonist of Cassian Andor, in which Diego Luna talks about the impact that the Coronavirus epidemic had on the show, or if you are looking for other rumors, here is a news about the possible villain of the Star Wars series.