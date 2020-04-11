General News

 Cassian Andor had 6 weeks of pre-production before the break

April 11, 2020
Maria Rivera
Image from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, production of virtually everything in the world has been closed indefinitely, including work on various Disney + series. In some cases there is an opportunity to work remotely in post-production, and in other cases it is difficult because the work to be done has to be manual, elaborating and building material or directly rolling.

Now we know new details of the state in which the prequel series to "Rogue One", centered on Cassian Andor, thanks tol special effects supervisor Neal Scanlan, winner of an Academy Award. As revealed, to finish advertising "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", he was working on the Cassian Andor series for about six weeks before they were forced to freeze all work.

Scanlan also hints that he will work on a couple more series, but it is unknown which one he refers to, perhaps the planned Obi-Wan Kenobi series and the rumored series focused on Ahsoka Tano.

READ:   Ray Winstone plays Dreykov in Black Widow and more details

The still untitled series on Cassian Andor was scheduled to start filming this year with a release date of 2021, but given the current situation, it is unknown what will happen.

Via information | CBM



