Cassian Andor, Adria Arjona joins the cast of the Disney + Star Wars series

The cast of the Star Wars TV series dedicated to Cassian Andor expands: Adria Arjona is the new addition to the Disney + show starring Diego Luna.

Good news from the galaxy far away: Adria Arjona is on board for the prequel series on Cassian Andor.

The Puerto Rican actress, already seen in several successful films such as Pacific Rim and 6 Underground, and already accustomed to the small screen (she appeared in various episodes of True Detective, Good Omens and was the protagonist of the NBC TV series Emerald City, a retelling of The Wizard of Oz), he will then join Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Alan Tudyk, Genevieve O'Reilly, Denise Gough and Kyle Soller in the mysterious show set in the world of Star Wars.

No information has been released regarding who could play Arjona, but we do know that the series will focus on the past of the character played by Diego Luna, and has been described as something of a spy thriller.

Stephen Schuff, remember, will be the showrunner of the series and Tony Gilroy, co-writer of Rogue One, will write the pilot and direct some of the episodes.

As for the start of filming for Cassian Andor, postponed as known due to the pandemic, it seems instead that we will have to wait a little longer.