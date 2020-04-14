Cassano: "More than 120 million for Joao Félix seems too many, but he has Mendes"

Share it:

Antonio Cassano, who wore the shirts of the Real Madrid, Inter Milan or Milan in his playing career and who won the title of sports director in December, considered on Tuesday that the "more than 120 million" paid by the Atlético de Madrid to sign the Portuguese Joao Félix they seem "too many".

With his usual direct character, Cassano said that the Portuguese mediation Jorge Mendes had an important role in closing an operation that saw Atlético Madrid pay 127 million euros to Benfica last summer.

"More than 120 million for a boy who has had a good season at Benfica maybe too many, but he has Jorge Mendes as a representative and some things can make a difference, "Cassano said in a live on Instagram.

The players of the future

The former Real Madrid player named footballers such as Germans Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sané, American Christian Pulisic or Englishman Jadon Sancho as talents that most impress you today.

"The talents that I like are Gnabry from Bayern Munich, Christian Pulisic Chelsea Jadon Sancho, from Borussia Dortmund, and Leroy Sané, that before breaking a knee was incredible. Two months ago I said that another phenomenon is Mason Mount from Chelsea, and then Messi also said so. If Messi says it, I will be right, right? "He said." The one who can seriously mark the next years of football is Jorge Carrascal, River Plate, it's a monster, "he added.

He also confessed that one of the players who most impacted him at the time was the Argentine Juan roman riquelme and gave his particular vision on the reasons that prevented him from expressing his potential at Barcelona.

"The number 10 that I liked the most was Riquelme. I woke up at night to see him play. He was fantastic. He guided the Villarreal towards the semifinals of the Champions League and in Barcelona it did not go well just because he had Van Gaal, who occasionally did strange things, placed him on the left wing. How can you ask Riquelme for that job? "He said.

