Casillas, on his return to goal: "I think it will be difficult, I have an appointment with the doctor when this is over"

The current candidate for the presidency of the RFEF, Iker Casillas, He had a meeting via Instagram with Michel, former partner of the legendary Spanish goalkeeper and who now directs the Pumas, in Mexico.

CasillasDuring the 'live', he spoke about a possible return to the playing fields as the protagonist: "I think it will be difficult, I have an appointment with the doctor when all this is over. More than a month ago I did a stress test and it went well. We had arranged for April but it could not have been for this. Now the most important thing is to solve this and I want to introduce myself to the presidency of the Federation, but the good thing is to end the pandemic", Held.

Regarding the playing fields, he also spoke about the possibility that his children are footballers, although he did not seem to agree with the idea: "Let them study, be what they want. I am afraid that they will have that failure and you have to be very strong, "he added.