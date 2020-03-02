Casemiro's euphoric celebration of Vinicius's goal that has made Madrid fall in love

Vinicius monopolized all the spotlights in the Real Madrid victory against Barcelona for his boldness, his impudence, and of course his decisive goal. However, another of the idols of Real Madrid, Casemiro, also made a spectacular game in his usual recovery facet. The Brazilian stole a total of 10 balls, some of them as a lifeguard on the edge of the white front.

And, for more inri, its celebration Vinicius's goal has made his name go even deeper in the hearts of Real Madrid. After the goal of his countryman, Casemiro threw himself to the ground to celebrate with rage the 1-0. The image, compiled by the cameras of Movistar Plus, has not gone unnoticed and has been done viral among the followers of Real Madrid.